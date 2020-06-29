Two states added to Kansas’ travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The state is asking people traveling to South Carolina and Florida to quarantine for 14 days when they return to Kansas.

The complete quaratine list is as follows:

Travel to South Carolina and Florida on or after June 29.

Travel Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Kansas updates its travel list from time to time based on states with high numbers of cases. Maryland was removed from the list Monday.