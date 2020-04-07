Two Topeka Lowe’s employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two employees of the Topeka Lowe’s store have coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The employees have been quarantined and are receiving care. The spokesperson said the employees last worked on Friday, March 27 and Friday, April 3 respectively.

The store has been extensively cleaned and those who had worked closely with the employees over a period of time are now on a paid leave, according to the spokesperson.

Read the full statement below.

The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed two COVID-19 cases of Lowe’s associates at our Topeka store at 1621 Southwest Arvonia Place. The associates have been quarantined and are receiving care. This associates last worked on March 27 and April 3 respectively, and after following the preventative guidance by the CDC, the store remains open. The store has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines, and in an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with these individuals over a period of time have been put on a paid leave. Lowe’s

As of Tuesday, April 7, Shawnee County is reporting 47 confirmed cases of coronavirus.