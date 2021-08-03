Tyson Foods will require vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, a Russian medical worker, right, administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a patient in a vaccination center in Moscow, Russia. Authorities in four Russian regions this week made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those working in certain sectors of the economy in a bid to boost Russia’s slow immunization rates as coronavirus infections continue to soar. Moscow was the first to announce the measure on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 and the surrounding Moscow region, the Siberian region of Kemerovo and the far eastern Sakhalin promptly followed suit. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

TOPEKA (AP) – Meat processer Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to do so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1.

Its frontline workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Unionized auto workers at three companies _ General Motors, Ford and Stellantis _ will have to go back to wearing masks regardless of their vaccination status, according to an agreement announced Tuesday by the union and the companies.