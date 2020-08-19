U.S. Marshal for Kansas to join KDHE Secretary’s weekly news conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman is holding his weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.

KDHE said in a continued series studying the impacts of COVID-19 in different areas, Dr. Norman will be joined by U.S. Marshal for Kansas Ron Miller.

As of Thursday afternoon, 34,734 positive cases of coronavirus were reported across the state. That includes 22,901 recoveries and 414 deaths.

The news conference is expected to start at 4 p.m.