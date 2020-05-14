United Way soliciting volunteers for Shawnee County drive-through coronavirus testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United Way is soliciting volunteers for a drive-through testing site being planned by Shawnee County health officials. A county spokeswoman said details about the testing is expected to be announced at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The groups are seeking licensed healthcare professionals to register with K-SERV, the state’s branch of the Medical Reserve Corps, and staff the site in multiple roles including:

Specimen Collectors: Collect nasopharyngeal swabs and appropriately label, seal, and store specimens. Volunteers in this role will be fitted for N-95 masks.

Counselors: Provide instructions on completing online or phone screening tool and appointment setting. Answer questions by having a basic level of understanding on isolation, quarantine and symptom monitoring.

Logistics Technicians: Assist with set-up and demobilization of drive-thru site, including tents, tables and chairs, and traffic cones. Requires physical ability to repeatedly lift, stretch, reach, push and pull 25 to 50 lbs.

Entry Screeners: Monitor entry point and ask people driving in if they have an appointment; directing them to the appropriate spot for swab collection or additional information; placing identification on windshield of patient's vehicles.

Traffic controllers: Responsible for monitoring the area to direct traffic and ensure drivers safety move thru the flow of traffic.

Exit Station Workers: Remove patient identification from windshield and direct car out of the area. Answer any final questions as needed.

Volunteers should be between 18 and 64 and able to stand or sit outside for at least two hours. For more information on volunteer positions and sign up, click here.