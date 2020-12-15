LIVE: University of Kansas Health System COVID-19 Update with Gov. Kelly and Secretary Norman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Health System saw a big drop in the number of coronavirus patients being treated Monday as the number went from 101 late last week to 82 on Monday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will join The University of Kansas Health System with updates on vaccination and the virus spread.

On Monday, The University of Kansas Health System offered advice on how to have a conversation about wearing masks and vaccinations. KU Professor Donna Ginther’s latest research shows masks can help reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 50%.