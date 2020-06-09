University of Kansas offers buyouts amid pandemic losses

A bus passes in front of Strong Hall, an administrative building, Monday, Nov. 16, 2015 on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, Kan. As protesters sought and won leadership change at the University of Missouri last week, students on the University of Kansas campus 165 miles west were continuing their own months-long effort to shift focus to what they describe as a lack of support for minority students and a tolerance for racism. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will offer voluntary buyout packages to some faculty members as it grapples with financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the university faces a budget shortfall of at least $120 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1 due to virus-related shutdowns.

Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a Monday message to faculty and staff members that employees must be age 62 or older and meet other requirements to be eligible for the buyout.

The university says between 500 faculty and staff are likely eligible for the program.