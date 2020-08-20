University of Kansas reports 89 coronavirus cases from mass-testing students, faculty

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of students and faculty have tested positive for coronavirus during mass testing before classes start, according to the University of Kansas’ chancellor.

After three days of testing, the university has reported 89 positive cases. Of these, 87 have been students and two have been faculty and staff. Out of 7,088 people tested, Chancellor Douglas Girod said Thursday this totaled to a positive case rate of 1.25%.

“When we decided to move forward with broad entry testing of our community, we knew that inevitably we would receive some positive results,” Girod said. “This positivity rate is in line with what we’ve expected and prepared for as we began this process in consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team.”

Girod said the school’s staged move-in process helped identify positive cases early. This allowed students to move in on a specified day and then return home before classes start. Students received a test kit during their move-in time, so those who tested positive could isolate before moving to campus.

“Thanks to that preparation, so far we do not have any cases isolating in student housing,” Girod said. “We expect that will likely change as new students continue to move in, and we are prepared to offer spaces for those students who need to self-isolate.”

While the chancellor said there are not any cases in the dorms yet, the university noted many of the positive tests came from the fraternity and sorority community.

“Last night, I met with leaders in these communities along with other campus officials to stress the importance of adhering to the health and safety guidelines and rules we’ve laid out while laying out some additional policy recommendations,” Girod said. “And we’ll follow up with these groups with targeted additional testing efforts as needed.”

Students who test positive have received instruction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, as well as Watkins Health Services on how to properly self isolate.

“We know what works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” Girod said. “Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart from others. Wash your hands frequently. Use our CVKey app to check your symptoms for COVID-19 each day. Refrain from hosting social gatherings and events. And remember to think not just about yourself, but about the good of the community, in every decision you make.”

KU will start classes with in-person, hybrid and fully online options starting Monday.