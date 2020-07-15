University of Kansas to conduct saliva coronavirus test for all students, employees this fall

LAWRENCE, Kan. — As college students and employees plan to return in person in the fall, the University of Kansas chancellor said everyone can expect to receive a coronavirus test.

“We do anticipate testing everyone as we come back on campus, and that will be faculty, staff and students,” KU Chancellor Doug Girod said in a video update. “Thankfully, that test will be a saliva test, not a stick-up-your-nose test.”

Girod said that the goal is to catch any initial infections at the beginning of the semester. He also said tests will continue throughout the semester to better do contact tracing

KU announced that in-person classes would take place this fall. However, the university will have a shortened fall semester, finishing up just before Thanksgiving.

Girod said the university will provide quarantine locations for people on campus. He said they are working with the state and the county for funding.