Unsolicited masks from China showing up in Kansas mail, Brown County Sheriff says

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Residents in Brown County are finding masks from China that they didn’t order in the mail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Complaints of unsolicited face masks from China have popped up across the United States, and the Topeka United States Postal Service inspector said people should:

Write “Return To Sender” on the outside of the packages and take it back to the post office

If a package has been opened, throw it away

The inspector said they are not aware of any danger to the public at this time, according to a news release.

Unsolicited seed packages sent from China have also been turned over to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.