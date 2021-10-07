Unvaccinated Kansans being asked to quarantine if they travel to this state

FILE – This Aug. 27, 2014, file photo shows a view of one of the faces of North America’s tallest peak, then-named Mount McKinley, in Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska. Rangers who keep an eye on North America’s highest mountain peak say they are seeing impatient and inexperienced climbers take more risks and put their lives and other climbers in danger In 2021. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Unvaccinated Kansans are being asked to quarantine by the state health agency for 10 days if they travel to Alaska.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has amended its travel quarantine to include Alaska. Earlier this week Alaska activated emergency crisis protocols that allow 20 medical facilities to ration care if needed as the state recorded the nation’s worst COVID-19 diagnosis rates in recent days, straining the state’s limited health care system.

The declaration covers three facilities that had already announced emergency protocols, including the state’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage. The state’s declaration also includes the other two hospitals in Anchorage and facilities across the nation’s largest but sparsely populated state.

The travel and mass gathering quarantine period outlined by KDHE is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 and Day 11, respectively. Further information on quarantine periods can be found on KDHE’s website.

For those who are fully vaccinated (meaning it has been greater than two weeks since they completed their vaccinations) they are not required to quarantine regarding travel or mass gatherings if they meet all of the following criteria:

Are fully vaccinated (i.e., ≥2 weeks following receipt of the second dose in a 2- dose series, or ≥2 weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine).

Have remained asymptomatic since the travel.

KDHE has also asked the unvaccinated who traveled to Grenada from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7 to also quarantine.

Anyone who is unvaccinated and travels to Alaska after Oct. 7, or to Bermuda and New Caledonia is asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols outlined by KDHE.