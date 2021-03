SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Prairie Hills School District Board of Education decided Monday night masks won’t be required in their Sabetha and Wetmore schools.

That includes Sabetha High, Middle and Elementary schools, as well as Wetmore Academic Center.

Instead, starting on March 22nd, masks simply recommended in school. This policy change will apply to all grades.

It does not apply to Axtell as it falls in Marshall County where a mask mandate is still in place.