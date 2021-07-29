USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden will require face masks

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 will require all teachers, staff, students and visitors to wear masks at any indoor USD 383 facility, regardless of vaccination status, according to a statement issued by the Manhattan-Ogden school district Thursday morning.

An increase in Kansas of the Delta variant has increased the possibility of mask mandates returning.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the governor announced that anyone entering state buildings will be required to wear a mask starting Monday, as coronavirus cases increase and the Delta variant surges.

“Low vaccine rates have allowed the twice as contagious Delta variant to spread like wildfire,” Gov. Kelly said.

FULL STATEMENT:

Beginning Friday, July 30, 2021, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 will require all teachers, staff, students and visitors to wear masks at any indoor USD 383 facility, regardless of vaccination status. This significant mitigation measure is consistent with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in response to rapidly increasing COVID numbers across the country.

Upcoming events we want to call particular attention to are Central Registration on July 30 at Manhattan High School West Campus and the Oliver Brown Elementary Dedication on August 7. Both events will require masks when entering the building, and masks will be available for those in need of one.

More information will be distributed in a Superintendent Letter to Families and Staff by Tuesday, August 3, and a revised USD 383 Pandemic Response Plan will be presented as an informational item during the August 4, 2021 meeting of the USD 383 Board of Education.

We are thankful that schools will soon be open five days per week for all students, and look forward to the future when vaccinations will be available to children under the age of twelve. In the meantime, we want to remind everyone that the two most important things we can do to keep our community safe from COVID is to get vaccinated when you are eligible and to wear a mask indoors.