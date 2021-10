MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan USD 383 School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday to end the mask mandate but with a catch.

Starting Nov. 1, masks will be optional for high schoolers. The board will have a “trial run” from then until Nov. 19. Masks will still be required on school transportation.

The board will revisit the school board plan every month, looking at metrics and vaccinations when making decisions. The school board is still encouraging vaccinations from staff and students.