Topeka Public Schools announces return to in-person classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With Shawnee County no longer in a red zone of “uncontrolled” spread, officials announced students will be returning to in-person classes.

“The county has an orange rating for the second consecutive week. Therefore, we will reopen Monday, February 15, 2021, for in-person learning… If a parent would prefer to keep their child at home learning remotely, that remains an option and the school can be contacted to keep them informed. Topeka Public Schools

Topeka Public Schools specified that pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students will have modified micro classrooms, and 6th through 12th graders will follow an A/B group schedule. Only students who attended in-person class in January will be able to come back for in-person class when it begins again on Monday.

The school district was watching for an opening to send students back to class for in-person learning. It previously said that would be more likely with the Shawnee County Health Department’s scorecard giving consecutive weeks without uncontrolled COVID-19 spread.

“We will reopen once we have two weeks of an orange rating, and we are hopeful that this will occur in the near future,” TPS Director of Instructional Services Aarion L. Gray said Jan. 11. “But based on the predictions, we are optimistic that we will be able to return after spring break in March. We hope many of our staff who want the vaccine will have their vaccines completed by that time.”