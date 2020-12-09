USD 501 won’t allow parents to attend games, despite state ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools said it won’t allow parents to attend any home games, despite the Kansas State High School Activities Association passing a vote to allow up to two parents or guardians per participant at KSHSAA winter activities.

The board made the decision Tuesday and said masks will still be mandated.

USD 501 is following guidelines from the Shawnee County Health Department.

The Emporia School District will decide whether to adopt KSHSAA recommendations at their school board meeting being held Wednesday evening according to an official in the athletic office at Emporia High School.

Manhattan will follow KSHSAA’s guidance of two spectators per student, this applies to athletes, dance team and cheerleaders.

The district said while the county is in the red zone on the community transmission scorecard, it won’t allow any fans to any winter activities.