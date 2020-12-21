VA Eastern Kansas starts Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Colmery-O-Neil VA Medical Center announced it will begin giving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

“The Colmery-O’Neil VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veteran community living center residents,” said Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO of VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The Colmery-O’Neil VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers to receive a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94% effective during clinical trials preventing COVID-19. Recipients will need two doses, 28 days apart.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.