VA Eastern Kansas starts Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Colmery-O-Neil VA Medical Center announced it will begin giving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

“The Colmery-O’Neil VA is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and our Veteran community living center residents,” said Rudy Klopfer, Director/CEO of VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

The Colmery-O’Neil VA is one of 113 VA Medical Centers to receive a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 94% effective during clinical trials preventing COVID-19. Recipients will need two doses, 28 days apart.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on the VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories