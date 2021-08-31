Vaccinations available on Kansas Turnpike, other clinics see cash prizes go unclaimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cash prizes are going unclaimed after no one showed up at a vaccine clinic at Big Gage Shelter in Topeka on Sunday.

That hasn’t dulled the optimism of Ashley Wolfrum-Weatherly with Monaco & Associates who stressed they are willing to go anywhere where groups might need vaccinations.

President and CEO Matt All of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas said his organization will partner with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to hold shot clinics at three rest stops in Kansas, including the Topeka Service Area, Matfield Green and the Belle Plain Service Area.

KTA cares about the safety of our travelers — including their health. @KDHE and @BCBSKS offer FREE #COVID19 mobile testing & vaccination clinics this week at select KTA Service Areas. These clinics are FREE and available to ALL TRAVELERS. No appt needed.#StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/O7BAwlaJYN — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) August 30, 2021

The partnership began earlier in August to encourage motorists to get vaccinated and tested for COVID while driving across Kansas.

The state’s health department partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas and The Kansas Turnpike Authority to offer vaccine and testing clinics along the Kansas Turnpike.

Clinics will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

KDHE Public Health Nurse Specialist Rebecca Adamson says their goal in offering these free vaccine and testing clinics is to make both as easy and convenient as possible for people.

“It went really well. we got 50, but when you think about how this virus spreads, getting 50 vaccinated can make a huge difference,” All said.