Vaccine distribution plan being developed at Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University was chosen as a vaccine distribution site. The university applied for the role and was accepted, allowing them to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to students, staff and faculty.

Currently, K-State does not have any vaccines, but they are hopeful they will receive some within a few months. Once they become available, vaccines will be distributed according to KDHE and Riley County Health priority guidelines.

Organizers at the Lafene Health Center on campus said their vaccine distribution plan is being developed and will depend largely on the number of vaccines they are given.

“Currently we’re working on a plan of what that distribution would look like and what groups we would be prioritizing for administering the vaccine,” said Abby King, the Associate Director of Nursing at the health center. “A lot of pieces play into this, you know, it depends on if we get 1,000 vaccines or 50 vaccines.”

Health officials said if they do receive a larger amount of vaccines, then they will explore outdoor locations on campus to help keep social distancing guidelines.