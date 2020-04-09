Vice President Pence addresses supply shortage in Kansas

(KSNT) – Vice President Mike Pence addressed the need for more medical supplies in Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly has asked FEMA seven times for more supplies, specifically ventilators. On Wednesday, Pence answered a question about the delay in shipments from FEMA.

He said he would give Gov. Kelly a call Wednesday night about this. But in answering the question, Pence said the supplies will go to the hardest hit areas in the United States first.

“Great work that Kansas has done on social distancing and mitigation. Kansas has done a remarkable job,” Pence said. “That we may well be to a place where their existing resources and capacities are present but we want people to know that taking the council of Dr. Birks and our entire healthcare team, we’re focusing just as we did in Seattle, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Louisiana…We’re going to make sure that resources go in that order.”

Earlier this week, Kansas received its final shipment of supplies from the national stockpile. The FEMA stockpile is different from the national stockpile.

KSNT News reached out to the governor to see if he did give her a call, but we haven’t heard back from her office yet.