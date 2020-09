WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Health Department announced its first coronavirus-related death in the county over the weekend.

The health department said the county is seeing a steady increase in the number of cases and most of them are community spread.

As of Friday, the Wabaunsee County Health Department reported 65 positive cases. That includes 58 recoveries and one death.

