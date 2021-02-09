Walmart pharmacies to give COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Beginning this week, you can sign up to get a COVID-19 vaccine in 22 states, including Kansas.

Starting on Friday, you can schedule an appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available.

Walmart said vaccines will be available to people in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of Kansas’ vaccine plan.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Kansas, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, in a news release. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

You can read more about Walmart’s vaccine distribution here.