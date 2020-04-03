Walmart to limit customers in stores starting April 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Walmart will limit how many customers come in their stores to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Friday.

Walmart employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, or 20 percent of the stores’ capacities beginning Saturday. In the 155,000-square-foot Walmart in east Topeka, 775 people would be allowed inside at one time.

Customers would go inside one by one through a single entrance remaining open, according to a Walmart press release. Once the stores reach 20 percent capacity, customers will have to stand in line outside of the store while practicing social distancing. As one customer leaves, Walmart associates would allow the next customer in line inside.

Employees will also mark all aisles as “one-ways” to limit contact between customers, and some stores may also begin selling only essential items.

You can read the full release HERE.