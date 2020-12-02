Wamego passes mask ordinance

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Wamego has passed a mask mandate in response to the rising coronavirus numbers.

The ordinance will go into effect until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2021 unless it is repealed by the Wamego governing body.

A violation of the ordinance can result in a $25 fine.

A mask will be required if you enter any indoor space, are obaining healthcare, waiting for or riding on public transportation, or you are in an outdoor space where you are unable to maintain a six foot distance.

Business owners must require all employees, customers, visitors, members, or members of the public to wear a mask.

You can read the ordinance in its entirety here.