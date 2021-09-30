Want faster & easier health care during the pandemic? Try Stormont Vail’s new triage phone line

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hospital is testing out a new triage line in order to care for as many patients as possible during this pandemic.

According to doctors at Stormont Vail, the pandemic has forced them to work with less while caring for more sick patients. Now to decrease the number of patients they have to turn away at the door, they’re testing out a triage line that people can call before heading here for treatment.

Stormont Vail’s Emergency Department Chair Dr. Clayton Wood said the goal is to make getting care more efficient for both patients and healthcare providers.

“As hard as it is to say as a doctor, some patients need beds more than other patients,” he said.

According to Dr. Wood, in his emergency department, they’re dealing with an increased patient load because of the pandemic.

A few months ago, doctors were turning away 15 to 20 patients a day because there just wasn’t enough room. That difficult reality is what prompted the idea for an emergency department triage phone line. When you call, an emergency room doctor will help assess each patient’s need for immediate medical assistance.

“Team members in this room that overlook and have oversight on who’s coming to the hospital at Stormont Vail, who’s in the emergency department, who needs to be admitted for surgeries or procedures,” VP and Medical Director of Stormont Vail Acute Care Dr. Saleh Najm said.

Because of this new triage line, the number of patients they had to turn away was down to just four on Wednesday.

The doctors answering the calls are able to talk to patients before they arrive at an overcapacity emergency room and help them best determine where they should go, and when, for the best care.

“Getting the right patient to the right bed at the right time. someone might need a bed now, someone can probably wait until tomorrow, someone needs to go to the ED for a workup,” Dr. Wood said. “We’re using the skills that we’ve been trained with, in just a little bit of a different way.”

Right now, the triage line is being offered Monday through Friday, but Dr. Wood hopes to be able to offer it to patients 24/7, seven days a week in the future.