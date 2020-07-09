Washburn requires masks on campus for students, staff and visitors

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As coronavirus cases increase, so do rules and regulations. Washburn University is just one of the state schools now requiring a mask this fall.

“Considering how cramped classrooms can be it can definitely be a positive to stop the spread of this disease,” Ethan Bennett, Washburn University senior, said.

All students, staff and visitors at Washburn are required to wear face masks in classrooms and places where they can’t social distance. This is because Shawnee County voted to require them in both outdoor and indoor public areas.

Some students agree with the order, while others worry about how it might impact their breathing. But the university’s director of health services said there’s nothing to worry about.

“It’s bothersome until you get used to it. but once you get used to it it’s fine. I think where the breathing issues come in for a lot of folks is their anxiety,” Tiffany McManis said.

While the masks may be uncomfortable, most students agree that safety is the top priority as students and staff head back to campus for the school year.