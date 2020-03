TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Tech has canceled classes from March 16 through March 29.

In a release, the college said that they tentatively plan to resume classes on March 30, but will reevaluate as they approach that date.

This decision came after the Shawnee County Health Department ordered the closing of Shawnee County schools.

Washburn Tech said, “campus will remain open and employees should report as scheduled.”