Washburn University extends remote learning through Jan. 31

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University will extend remote learning classes through Jan. 31 due to the increase in new coronavirus cases.

Washburn will announce its plans to return to in-person at least 10 days before the classes resume. The next update regarding in-person classes will be on Thursday, Jan. 21.

This announcement comes shortly after the university announced it would spend the first week of the Spring 2021 semester learning remotely.

The university works with the Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Transmission Severity Index Rating to analyze when to return to in-person classes.

The campus is still open at this time, including dorms and dining halls, but the decisions about remote learning will be updated weekly.