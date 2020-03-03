Washburn University restricts travel amid coronavirus concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University president Dr. Jerry Farley sent an email to students and staff Tuesday about how he and administrators are taking precautions among coronavirus concerns.

Campus Preparedness and Response Protocol

Dr. Farley said they have experienced team members and processes in place in case of disruptions to campus including epidemics and pandemics. He said they are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Kansas and the Shawnee County Health Department.

Travel Restrictions and Study Abroad Impacts

The university has restricted travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. This includes all university-sponsored travel, including study abroad, academic and research-related travel.

Three students from China are still unable to return so far this semester due to those travel restrictions. Dr. Farley reports the students are safe and well.

Spring Break Plans

Spring Break starts next week for Washburn. Dr. Farley advises students and staff to check the latest travel warnings and alerts on the Department of State and CDC websites if traveling outside of the country.

Daily Vigilance

Dr. Farley listed some recommendations from the CDC to help protect yourself from COVID-19 and the seasonal flu:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, as that is the route of transmission for many viruses and bacteria.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow, or alternatively with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Dr. Farley added that the university will do its best to keep everyone in the Washburn community informed.