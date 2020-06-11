Washburn University splits semester with face-to-face & online classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University will hold in-person classes starting in the fall of 2020 before moving online in November, officials announced Thursday.

Classes are scheduled to start face-to-face on Aug. 15 and end Nov. 20. Teachers will then shift their students to online lessons for the remainder of the semester to reduce the risk of in-person contact during the peak of flu season and a potential second coronavirus peak, according to the university.

Washburn University President Jerry Farley said he is anticipating a full freshman class and hopes the hybrid classes add value to the students’ education.

“We have heard clearly from our students that they want to come back to campus and that they prefer face-to-face classes,” Farley said. “While our faculty and staff did an amazing job in helping students complete the semester in the face of the pandemic, we think there is great value in the traditional classroom experience.”

Washburn will also implement other safety measures to ensure the transition to face-to-face classes still allows space for social distancing. Some of these changes include:

Reduced capacity in classrooms

Additional technology to combine face-to-face and online learning

Room spacing and a reduction of students in residence halls

Social distancing within the dining halls and eliminating self-service options

Fall break shifted from Oct. 10 to 13 to Nov. 21 through 24

The university plans to hold a series of online town halls with faculty and staff to continue discussing the new semester plan.

“We are planning for all possible scenarios to ensure that our students can meet their educational goals during the fall semester,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, Vice President of Academic Affairs.