Washburn University starting spring semester remotely

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn will start its spring semester online, the university announced Friday.
The university campus reopened as scheduled on Jan. 4 and planned to offer in-person classes for the spring, but the Shawnee County community transmission severity index rating being at its highest level was a key factor in the decision not to.
In a news release, the university said this will be reviewed weekly and they will return to in-person learning as soon as possible. Residence and dining halls will reopen as scheduled.
This decision doesn’t affect Washburn Tech.
You can read the full letter sent to students, faculty and staff below.