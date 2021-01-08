Washburn University starting spring semester remotely

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn will start its spring semester online, the university announced Friday.

The university campus reopened as scheduled on Jan. 4 and planned to offer in-person classes for the spring, but the Shawnee County community transmission severity index rating being at its highest level was a key factor in the decision not to.

In a news release, the university said this will be reviewed weekly and they will return to in-person learning as soon as possible. Residence and dining halls will reopen as scheduled.

This decision doesn’t affect Washburn Tech.

You can read the full letter sent to students, faculty and staff below.

Dear Washburn community:

Washburn University is deeply committed to returning students to in-person learning experiences in the Spring 2021 semester and will do so as soon as possible. For nearly 10 months, we have continually worked together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to safeguard the Washburn community’s health while ensuring we meet the educational goals of our students.

Unfortunately, community transmission of COVID-19 in Shawnee County has worsened since we were last together on campus. Currently, the Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Transmission Severity Index Rating is at the highest level possible. To protect our community, faculty, staff, and students, Washburn University has determined it is necessary for the safety of the community to begin the first week of the Spring 2021 semester with remote learning classes. Please note: Students with field placements, clinicals, practica, and internships should look for additional communication from their instructors regarding potential exceptions to this temporary remote-learning model.

Weekly Review and Update: In an effort to return to in-person learning as soon as is possible, the university will conduct a weekly review of the Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard and determine the best time to return to in-person learning. Washburn will announce its plans to return to in-person instruction at least 10 days in advance of doing so; the next campus update regarding return to in-person instruction will be Thursday, January 14.

Campus and Residence Halls Open: Please note that while classes will be conducted remotely for at least the first week of Spring 2021, the Washburn University campus itself is open, and residence halls and dining halls will reopen as scheduled. Academic offices will continue the in-person staffing and remote work models developed in the fall semester.

We look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to the classroom environment. We are grateful to each of you for your continued commitment to keeping this community safe and thank you for your continued partnership as we navigate this COVID environment and ensure each student has a path for continued progress in reaching their educational goals.

Non Nobis Solum—Not For Ourselves Alone.

Sincerely,

JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D. |Vice President for Academic Affairs

Washburn University |Topeka, Kansas 66621