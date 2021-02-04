Washburn University votes to buy 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Washburn University Board of Regents voted Thursday to approve a contract that would buy 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests.

It’s a $50,000 contract with Abbott, allowing the university to receive BinaxNOW rapid tests.

Right now, Washburn is using a saliva PCR test. This includes the weekly testing of athletes in-season prior to competition and any other faculty, staff or student needing a test based on symptoms or exposure. Each saliva PCR test costs about $120 and takes 24 to 48 hours to receive results.

With the BinaxNOW rapid tests, the results are returned in about 15 to 20 minutes and each test costs $5. This would save Washburn more than $100 per test, as well as decreasing the chances of a cluster with the speed of results.

Washburn said it will get funding through the university’s allocation of the CARES Act.

According to the board, the university should receive the order within a couple of weeks. The shelf life on the product is six months right now.

You can watch the full Board of Regents meeting below: