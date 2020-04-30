Watch Kansas governor’s state reopening plan tonight on KSNT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Watch Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly give her plan to reopen the state Thursday evening on KSNT News.

The governor will lay out a plan to rebuild the state’s economy, and for businesses and the public to return to normal in phases as the state deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. KSNT News will broadcast the governor’s plan announcement live at 6:30 p.m. on-air, online at KSNT.com and on KSNT’s Facebook page.

The governor said Wednesday that expanded testing is the key to getting the state open again. She announced the state recently purchased 500,000 coronavirus testing kits from the private market, and receiving 50,000 tests from the federal government.