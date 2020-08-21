WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus response team meeting, discussing state of Shawnee County

Coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team is holding a press conference to address coronavirus in the county.

Watch the press conference here:

The response team will be discussing:

  • The county’s transmission scorecard
  • Rising coronavirus cases
  • Mass gatherings and public events

The press conference features Health Director Linda Ochs, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, incident Commander Dustin Nichols and Mayor Michelle De La Isla. All participants will be wearing mask and social distancing, according to a news release

