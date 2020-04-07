Gov. Kelly issues executive order to limit church gatherings, funerals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order to limit religious gatherings and funerals at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Kelly said 25% of coronavirus outbreaks in Kansas are tied to religious gatherings.

This order adds on to the already existing stay-at-home order which previously exempted church gatherings and funerals. There can be no more than 10 people in any given area, according to Gov. Kelly. She also said appropriate distancing needs to be in place.

The update came after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced a total of 900 cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths statewide.

