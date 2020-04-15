Senator Jerry Moran answers your coronavirus questions in KSNT’s town hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran answered your questions about the coronavirus’ impact in the state during KSNT’s town hall discussion Wednesday evening.

The state representative’s appearance came right after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined KSNT to answer viewer-submitted questions. Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino answered questions immediately following Moran during “Coronavirus And Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Moran answered multiple questions, including about a federal stockpile of medical gear and if Kansas received aid for healthcare workers.

“The country was not prepared for this virus, and the amount of equipment that was in storage is insufficient,” Moran said. “We have assured that Kansas has received everything that they are entitled to and available to them out of that strategic storage. There’s not enough of that personal protection equipment, gallons of masks and gloves for the people who administer the [coronavirus] test.”

The senator also did not rule out concerns of possible economic fallout from federal stimulus checks, but said the risk was worth helping everyday Americans.

“The challenge we face today is presented to people who through no fault of their own find themselves in health and economic circumstances that is challenging,” Moran said. “96 to nothing, Democrats and Republicans decided this was something that was worthwhile to do to try to get Americans back on the right path.”

