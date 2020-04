TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino answered your questions about the coronavirus’ impact in the state Wednesday evening.

The health department representative’s appearance came right after Kansas governor Laura Kelly and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran joined KSNT to answer viewer-submitted questions during “Coronavirus And Kansas: A Town Hall Discussion.”

Follow updates from the town hall discussion on Twitter: