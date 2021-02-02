WATCH: ‘We Together’: Local health leaders discuss COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Leaders from Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health joined KSNT News Anchor Molly Patt Monday evening for a special discussion on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Kansas.

The question and answer session featured Dr. Soni Mathew and Dr. Susan Brian, who fielded questions about COVID-19 vaccine rollout, telehealth advances and other submitted viewer questions.

We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion is a weekly special aired on KSNT and KTKA. You can submit your own questions via email to Coronaviurs@KSNT.com