‘We are past the tipping point. We are in trouble!’ Kansas health system on COVID-19 delta variant

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – A major Kansas health system said Thursday that Kansas City is now the epicenter as the Delta variant has migrated from Springfield and southwest Missouri.

The University of Kansas Health System said 33 patients with the active virus are being treated, up from 31 on Wednesday. Twelve of those patients are in the ICU, up from 11.

Six patients are on ventilators, the same as Wednesday. Twenty-seven other patients are still hospitalized because of COVID-19 but are out of the acute infection phase, up from 25. That’s a total of 60 patients, up from 56 on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites at the University of Kansas Health System said on Thursday, “We are past the tipping point. We are in trouble!”

HaysMed has three patients, down from six yesterday.

Stites said the health system is turning down between one and six patient transfers a day.