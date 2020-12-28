‘We Together’: A pair of doctors from Stormont Vail Health will join KSNT to discuss coronavirus Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — KSNT news anchor Molly Patt will be joined by two experts from Stormont Vail Health to discuss coronavirus in Kansas at 6:30 p.m. Monday night on KSNT.

Dr. Bradley Poole, from Orthopedics and Sports medicine along with Dr. Kevin Dishman, Chief Medical Officer will be answering questions about the pandemic from viewers across our state.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Kansas has 218,714 positive cases along with 2,548 deaths, according to the New York Times. To view a county-by-county breakdown, click here.

To watch Monday's coronavirus special