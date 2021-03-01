We Together: Frontline healthcare worker, doctor answer your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A leading doctor and a frontline healthcare worker are joining KSNT News to answer your local COVID-19 questions Monday.

Part of a weekly town hall series, “We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion” will air at 6:30 p.m. on KTKA and stream below. Stormont Vail Health’s Dr. Clif Jones and Nursing Manager Amy Cripe will answer viewer-submitted questions about the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, nurses’ experiences on coronavirus floors at Stormont and vaccinations in general.

Watch the special below, or click here.