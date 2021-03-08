We Together: Governor’s coronavirus advisor answers your COVID-19 questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s coronavirus advisor is joining KSNT News Monday night to answer your questions regarding the pandemic in the state.

Part of a weekly town hall series, “We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion” airs at 6:30 p.m. on KSNT. Dr. Marci Nielsen will answer viewer-submitted questions live.

Submit your coronavirus questions for a chance to have Nielsen answer them. You can email your question to coronavirus@ksnt.com

Watch “We Together,” set to start after KSNT News at 6, on the livestream player below: