We Together: Governor’s coronavirus advisor answers your COVID-19 questions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s coronavirus advisor is joining KSNT News Monday night to answer your questions regarding the pandemic in the state.

Part of a weekly town hall series, “We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion” airs at 6:30 p.m. on KSNT. Dr. Marci Nielsen will answer viewer-submitted questions live.

Submit your coronavirus questions for a chance to have Nielsen answer them. You can email your question to coronavirus@ksnt.com

Watch “We Together,” set to start after KSNT News at 6, on the livestream player below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories