‘We Together’: Local health and business leaders discuss COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Business and health leaders joined KSNT News Anchor Molly Patt Monday evening for a discussion on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in Kansas.

The roundtable included Matt Pivarnik, CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, and Stormont Vail Health’s Dr. Sri Donepudi.

The trio fielded questions about the pandemic’s effect on businesses, another possible shutdown, the risk of exposure during holiday gatherings, and other submitted viewer questions.

