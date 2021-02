We Together: Local health leaders answer your questions about Kansas COVID-19 response

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Leaders from Topeka’s Stormont Vail Health joined KSNT News Anchor Molly Patt Monday evening for a special Q&A coronavirus discussion.

Dr. Sri Donepudi and Stephani Sisk, APRN answered viewer-submitted questions about vaccine rollout, Stormont Vail’s end-of-day vaccine reservation call line and staying healthy while spending more time at home.

We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion is a weekly special aired on KSNT and KTKA. You can submit your own questions via email to Coronaviurs@KSNT.com