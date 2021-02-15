We Together: Stormont Vail doctor & Shawnee County commissioner answer your coronavirus questions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Health’s Dr. Sri Donepudi and Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays joined KSNT anchor Molly Patt Monday evening to paint a clearer picture of the coronavirus pandemic in Kansas.
Part of a weekly series, “We Together: A Coronavirus Discussion” answers viewer-submitted questions about the coronavirus pandemic. The special, which aired on KTKA, had the trio discuss the prospects of vaccine rollout in the state. They also addressed many questions from seniors wanting to know if they can still get vaccinated, as Shawnee County puts efforts towards vaccinating education staff simultaneously.