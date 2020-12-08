‘We Together’: Stormont Vail executives and Kansas chamber CEO discuss coronavirus in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Join FOX43 anchor Kelly Saberi Monday night at 9:30 p.m. on KTMJ as she talks with several local leaders about the current state of coronavirus in Kansas.

The special will feature Tracy O’Rourke, Chief Administration Officer for Stormont Vail Health, Carol Perry, Chief Nursing Officer for Stormont Vail, and Alan Cobb, President and CEO of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.

As of Monday evening, Kansas has 176,472 positive cases and 1,856 deaths, according to The New York Times.

To watch the special, click here or watch in the video player below.