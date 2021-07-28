‘We’ve been hurt enough:’ Topeka business owner nervous COVID mandates will return

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Masks and social distancing mandates could be coming back to Shawnee County because of the Delta variant, leaving local business owner Debbie Harrod nervous.

Harrod said things had been feeling normal at her family-owned business Speck’s Bar & Grill without social distancing and masks, but now with mandates potentially coming back, she’s worried they’re going to see a drop in customers just like they did last year when the pandemic first hit.

“Trying to wait on people and understand what they say and then people get up without their mask,” Harrod said.

But with restrictions and mandates lifting locally months ago, life seemingly started to return to the way it was before COVID-19 for the Topeka business owner.

“People are coming back out, they’re happy to see each other, you know, they feel safe when they’ve got their shot,” Harrod said.

But Wednesday’s announcement from Shawnee County’s Health Officer is threatening to throw a wrench in her newfound normal.

Dr. Locke is following the CDC’s latest guidance, as cases of the Delta variant are spiking across the country. She’s recommending masks for everyone in Shawnee County public spaces, even if they’re vaccinated. Dr. Locke also released new guidance on gathering sizes, that states any inside events should be limited to no more than 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

“It’s very hard to run your business at fifty percent, you make no money. A lot of businesses can’t survive it, especially small businesses,” Harrod said.

It’s been five consecutive weeks of increasing Delta variant cases in Shawnee County, a strain 60 percent more contagious than the previous.

Dr. Locke said the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people.

Harrod thinks if mandates come back, it will cause the opposite response from the community.

“I had COVID and I would’ve never gotten a shot except for I wanted businesses not to close,” Harrod said.

Shawnee County commissioners will consider these changes Thursday morning at their meeting. As of Wednesday, these recommendations from the health officer are just recommendations and not requirements.

Forty-five percent of Shawnee County’s population is fully vaccinated. That’s right alongside Kansas which is now at 45 percent.