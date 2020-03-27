What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

- The U.S. House on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion rescue package. That sends it to President Donald Trump for his signature. The measure tosses a life preserver to a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the coronavirus pandemic.
- America’s coronavirus infections have surged to the most in the world.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but remains in charge of the U.K.’s response to the outbreak.
- Advocates and prison guards are calling for reforms to head off a potential outbreak in the federal prison system.