When each type of business can reopen in Kansas

Here’s a look at what we know about each type of business and when it can reopen. Please email your questions and suggestions to coronavirus@ksnt.com.
Restaurants
- While many restaurants have been operating curbside and carryout service, they may reopen to the public on May 4, as long as the county the restaurant is in approves.
- Groups of customers must stay 6 feet apart. Physical barriers can be used to prevent virus spread between seated customers or groups of seated customers.
- Occupancy is not limited, but access to areas like lobbies and checkout areas must be limited, so social distancing can be maintained.
Community Centers
- Can reopen on May 18, if approved by the governor and county health officer, but must meet social gathering limit requirements.
Large Entertainment Venues
- Venues that have a capacity of 2,000 or more people can’t open until June 1, if approved by the governor and county health officer, but must meet social gathering limit requirements.
Pools
- Public pools can open May 18, if approved by the governor and county health officer.
- Some communities have reported they do not plan to open pools this summer.
Sports
- Organized sports facilities and tournaments can resume on May 18, if approved by the governor and county health officer.
- Self-service food and beverage concessions are not allowed.
Fairs/Festivals/Parades/Graduations
- Can’t hold until June 1, if approved by the governor and county health officer, but must been social gathering limit requirements.
Summer Camps
- Can’t hold until June 1, if approved by the governor and county health officer, but must been social gathering limit requirements.
Bars/Nightclubs
- Bars and nightclubs may operate curbside and carryout services only, until at least May 18. Once the governor and local county allow, bars and nightclubs may operate at 50 percent occupancy.
Casinos
- State-owned casinos can open after May 18, once the governor and county health officials give clearance.
- We are waiting to hear from tribal casinos on their plans.
Fitness Centers/Gyms
- Can open after May 18, once the governor and county health officials give clearance, and gathering limits can be met.
Salons
- Nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses must stay closed until at least May 18. The governor and county health officer must give clearance for these businesses to open.
Leisure Activities
- Theaters, museums, trampoline parks and arcades must stay closed until at least May 18, with approval from governor and county health officer.
Shopping Areas
- Can operate, with county approval, as long as social distancing and gathering limits are maintained.
Schools
- Can resume operation June 1, if approved by governor and county health officer.
Receptions/Trade Shows
- Can operate beginning June 1, if approved by governor and county health officer, and only allowed if space can maintain social gathering guidelines.
Travel
- Nonessential travel may resume on June 1, if approved by governor and county health officer.
- State health travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas must be followed.
Prison/Care Facility Visits
- Prohibited until at least June 1, when the governor and county health officials may gradually reinstate in-person visits.