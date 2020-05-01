When each type of business can reopen in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Doctors at the University of Kansas Health System: St. Francis Campus sid no hospital employees have tested positive for coronavirus. Hospital leaders tell KSNT News that anyone presenting symptoms, including employees, will be tested for the virus.

Dr. James Hamilton, Jr., a surgeon at St. Francis, said the hospital has instituted policies since the pandemic started to stop the spread. Everyone is required to wear a mask while inside the hospital. Visitors and employees also have their temperature taken and must answer a set of screening questions as they enter the hospital.