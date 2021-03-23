Where to find your vaccination

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County vaccine webpage is up and being used as a tool for residents to find the right location to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 22, 2021, Shawnee County began concentrating on persons 16-64 with medical conditions that would “increase the severity of COVID-19.”

By Monday, April 12, Shawnee County will expand vaccination to critical workers who are unable to work remotely.

The Shawnee County Vaccine Collaborative, a group effort between the Shawnee County Health Department and Shawnee County COVID-19 Incident Response Team, said it is working with partners from the private sector to get shots to people considered homebound.